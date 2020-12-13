SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,445,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after buying an additional 280,801 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after buying an additional 546,922 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 903,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,620,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 520,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

