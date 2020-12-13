SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 81,203.4% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,325,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,274,874 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 951,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,551,000 after acquiring an additional 252,458 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 953.5% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 493,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 446,366 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 396,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 115,441 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,412,000.

MDYV stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

