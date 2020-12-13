Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $70.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

