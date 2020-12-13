Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,545.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 42.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 48.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STWD opened at $18.73 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $267.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

