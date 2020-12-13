Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,500 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SO opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Southern by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in The Southern by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

