Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Stewart Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

NYSE:STC opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STC. AJO LP increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 195.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 508.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

