Stumpf Capital Management LLC Takes $157,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020

Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.3% of Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,116.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,157.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,053.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit