Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY opened at $387.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

