The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.50.

NYSE PNC opened at $143.66 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after buying an additional 519,529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after buying an additional 489,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after buying an additional 373,614 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

