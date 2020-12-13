The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Toro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The Toro stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other The Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $6,351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 8,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $710,974.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,908.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,980. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Toro by 1.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 121.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

