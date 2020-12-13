Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $51,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $53,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $61,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $47.01 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,576 shares of company stock worth $382,532. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.28.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

