Twinbeech Capital LP Grows Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 322,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 304,560 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.