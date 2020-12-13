Twinbeech Capital LP Has $447,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Twinbeech Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,261 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,146,000 after buying an additional 97,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,367,000 after buying an additional 93,112 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. BidaskClub cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

