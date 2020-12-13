Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $571,000 Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after purchasing an additional 475,625 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after buying an additional 253,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,939,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $216.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.37 and its 200-day moving average is $195.89.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

