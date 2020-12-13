U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $79,695,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,485,000 after buying an additional 1,264,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.