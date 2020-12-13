Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.07.

Valero Energy stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

