Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after buying an additional 735,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,118,000 after buying an additional 50,564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,529,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,086,000 after buying an additional 89,877 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $206.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

