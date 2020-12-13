VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

VBIV has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised VBI Vaccines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 529.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609,465 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 55,042,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 195.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 886,729 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at $1,860,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at $1,220,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

