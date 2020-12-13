VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
VBIV has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised VBI Vaccines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.30.
Shares of VBIV stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 529.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609,465 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 55,042,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 195.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 886,729 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at $1,860,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at $1,220,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.
