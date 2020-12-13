Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $318.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.96 million. Analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at $206,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 8.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 117,366,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,616,000 after buying an additional 9,633,858 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

