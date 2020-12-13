Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 83,293 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1,268.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,293 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,572 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in AMETEK by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 71,143 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Insiders have sold 24,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,327 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $118.38 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $121.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

