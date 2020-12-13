Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $10.43 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,826 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of ONEOK worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,714,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,960,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 313.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,398 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

