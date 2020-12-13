Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,998 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $14,797,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 64.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $7,715,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 280.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $17,604,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $157,751.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average is $126.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $164.22.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.