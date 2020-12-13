Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 619,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,550 shares of company stock worth $4,525,993. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

NYSE:AJG opened at $119.94 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.