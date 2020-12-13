Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $848.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $939.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $875.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $801.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. BidaskClub cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.