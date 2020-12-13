Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,304 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after acquiring an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $141,124,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 995.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,241,000 after acquiring an additional 253,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 229,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $273.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.25. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. 140166 reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

