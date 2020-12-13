W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of W. P. Carey worth $16,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.