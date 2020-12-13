Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $28,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Welltower by 89.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

