Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 61.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 75,264 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

