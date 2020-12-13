William Robert Otten Sells 1,925 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

