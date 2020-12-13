Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE STE opened at $186.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.27 and its 200 day moving average is $168.89. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $196.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

In other STERIS news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,162 shares of company stock worth $6,268,703 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.