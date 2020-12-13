Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $173,039,000 after buying an additional 4,588,939 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,792 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,880 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,948,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,268,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,778,000 after purchasing an additional 593,292 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

