Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,562 shares of company stock valued at $29,083,548 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $377.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $382.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.