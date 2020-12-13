Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,338,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $15,913,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3,745.50, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

