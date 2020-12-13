Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 3,284 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,986 shares of company stock worth $15,347,647. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $479.77 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $539.02 and its 200-day moving average is $586.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

