Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,989 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.36% of Yelp worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $150,279,000 after buying an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after buying an additional 636,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Yelp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,558,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,496,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 350,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 109,816 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $12,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

