Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 6,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $358,155.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,832,967.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $143,606.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,529 shares in the company, valued at $13,858,900.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,391 shares of company stock worth $36,202,044 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,459 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,468,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $8,826,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $6,374,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

