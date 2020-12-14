$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.04.

AMAT stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 37.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 30,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $1,533,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 24,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

