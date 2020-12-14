1,345 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 338.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,365 shares of company stock worth $4,286,891. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $81.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.