1,398 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

NYSE EMR opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.