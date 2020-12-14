150 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in FedEx by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after purchasing an additional 409,425 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 128.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $1,309,683.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.20.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $289.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.18. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

