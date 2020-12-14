1,565 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 473,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 392,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $403.53 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.