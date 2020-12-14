164,022 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 127,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

MDLZ stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.