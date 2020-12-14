$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. IQVIA posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

IQVIA stock opened at $167.81 on Friday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $180.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.46.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $7,573,708.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $114,742,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $20,982,795. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

