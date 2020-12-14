243 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,222,550. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $131.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $134.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

