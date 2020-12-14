2,848 Shares in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the third quarter worth $2,121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

CZNC opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. Citizens & Northern Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino purchased 2,879 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $49,720.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,774.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Bradley Scovill purchased 5,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $84,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,322.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,708 shares of company stock worth $148,778. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CZNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Citizens & Northern Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.