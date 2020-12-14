3,792 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2020

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $62.01 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit