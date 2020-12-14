459 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,386,000 after buying an additional 2,294,127 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,500,000 after buying an additional 856,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,418,000 after buying an additional 605,676 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 931,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,307,000 after buying an additional 602,193 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

