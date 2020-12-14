630 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Crown by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 94,351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,613 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its stake in Crown by 534.1% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,335,000 after acquiring an additional 547,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after buying an additional 402,130 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 424,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 388,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $803,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $96.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

