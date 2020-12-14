701 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.39.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $260.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $705.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

