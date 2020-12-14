761 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,081,000 after buying an additional 142,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.76.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.